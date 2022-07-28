COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami city commissioners discussed a way to build a community for homeless people in the area which would involve moving them to a specifically designed zone.

Government officials had a meeting in Coconut Grove to talk about plans to redistribute the homeless population, Thursday.

They looked into placing the less fortunate in a transition zone somewhere in the city.

Five locations have been considered: Virginia Key, Liberty City off Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place, Allapatah, an area near Camilla’s House on 6th Avenue and a municipal parking lot off of First Street.

The idea is to move people experiencing homelessness away from densely populated areas and treat them humanely with social services, transportation, bathrooms and lockers.

But, of course, a concept like this one comes with opposition. Virginia Key Advisory Board Chairman Joe Rosco believed that this is an infrastructure issue.

“The human services that are required to take care of the homeless are not anywhere near Virginia Key and so there is no mass transit to Virginia Key,” said Rosco. “These things need to be considered when you’re coming up with this decision.”

Esther Alonso with the Virginia Key Outdoor Center questioned the relocation of these people.

“These are people that are in crisis,” said Alonso. “How do you bring in people in crisis in mass to a place where children congregate?”

Once the commissioners agree on a location, they will discuss the type of housing that will be offered to the homeless people.

No votes will be made in the meeting, only a deliberation on the matter.

