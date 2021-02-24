Commissioner Joe Carollo, local small businesses team up to keep Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood clean

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami city official and local small businesses are working together for a community clean-up in Little Havana.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and employees of local businesses met at Miami’s Domino Park, located at 801 SW 15th Ave., on Wednesday morning.

Together they launched the Little Havana’s Cleaning and Beautification Campaign.

Carollo said the city is working to make sure the neighborhood stays clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

