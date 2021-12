MIAMI (WSVN) - A special ceremony has lit up downtown Miami.

The Christmas tree at Bayfront park is now aglow.

City leaders and even Santa Claus attended the ceremony.

Commissioner Joe Carollo said the event is a Miami tradition that spreads joy to the city’s kids.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.