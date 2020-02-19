Commissioner Barbara Jordan announces lawsuit against Formula 1 racing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Formula 1 is one step closer to coming to Miami Gardens, but the pushback against the event continues.

After a vote was held at the Miami-Dade Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, commissioner Barbara Jordan announced a lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins organization, as well as the Formula 1 organization.

The lawsuit claims they would be violating Miami-Dade County and Miami Gardens’ noise ordinances and cause harm to residents in the area.

Protesters of the event have supported the ordinance proposed by Jordan in hopes of stopping Formula 1 racing from being held at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The ordinance would require an event proposal like Formula 1 to first make its way to the Miami-Dade City Council so that members of the public can give their input.

Miami Gardens residents against the race said it would be a nuisance for the community due to air pollution and the noise.

County officials said several changes to the race have been made so that both concerns would be addressed.

Some of the changes include keeping the race to the stadium grounds and not holding races during school hours or at night, but protesters said that isn’t enough.

“Miami Gardens City Code says that, and this is Section 16-24, no person shall make or continue to make an unreasonably loud or ruckus noise,” said a lawyer representing the ordinance, “any noise, which unreasonably disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort proposed health, peace or safety of persons within the neighborhood.”

Many supporters of the Formula 1 race coming to Miami Gardens said it would have an immense economic impact on the city.

