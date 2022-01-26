SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A meeting took place following an incident involving a police sergeant who was accused of crossing the line.

The union called the investigation unfair, as the meeting started to heat up after the controversy.

With the Sunrise Police sergeant being the focus of a criminal investigation, the Head of the Police Union is not happy with how the chief is handling it.

The Head of the union said he’s not passing judgement on the incident itself, but he does feel like the chief already has.

“It’s not about Chief Rosa’s exclusive interview with Channel 7, it’s more about the investigation itself,” said Fraternal Order of Police President Steven Negron.

Negron wants the Chief of Police pulled from a probe into the incident, where Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease grabbed a young officer by her throat back in November.

Pullease is seen on bodycam video leaning into a cruiser where a cuffed man, arrested for aggravated battery, is sitting. He appeared to aim pepper spray at the suspect but doesn’t use it.

Just then, a 28-year-old female officer races towards the sergeant, pulls him by the belt away from the car. That’s when the sergeant grabs the officer by the throat and pushes her towards her patrol car.

“I find this behavior to be disgusting. I think the video speaks for itself,” said Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa during an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News.

That did not sit well with the head of the Union.

“He’s, in a way, our only juror,” said Negron. “You have our juror stating that the subject person did certain things inappropriate, disgusting, wrong, and in any trial if you heard that from a juror, you would recuse him immediately.”

In a letter sent to the city manager and commissioners last week, Negron wrote, “We are extremely displeased with Chief Rosa’s unprofessional conduct during this investigation.” Adding the chief “has clearly already made up his mind as to the outcome.”

With Chief Rosa watching from the audience, Negron also claimed the chief spoke about the incident in meetings with other officers. Rosa previously explained he was quashing rumors and misinformation.

“I’m just looking out for all employees involved. Everyone on that video is an FOP member,” said Negron.

Commissioners were not inclined to change the process, however, and the mayor noted that Rosa is also being criticized by some for not acting swiftly enough.

“The eyes of the nation are watching us, and were going to make sure that this a fair and transparent investigation,” said Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan.

When it seemed like a civil discussion was beginning to wrap up, tensions started to spiral out of control.

Commissioner Joseph Scuotto used an expletive to refer to the suspect in the original arrest that sparked all of this.

They quickly took a recess after all of that. Neither the Head of the Union or the police chief wanted to make any further comments.

The internal investigation, as well as criminal investigation, is still ongoing. Pullease remains on administrative leave.

