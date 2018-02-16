Comfort dogs travel to Broward to help victims of Stoneman Douglas school shooting

Comfort dogs are bringing their love to Majory Stoneman Douglas High School to be there for students and their families after the horrific school shooting that took the lives of 17 people Wednesday in Parkland.

The group of comfort dogs helped survivors in the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017, and are now reaching out their helping paws once again by traveling to Florida with their handlers to show love and support to locals.

Nineteen dogs associated with Lutheran Church Charities’ K9 Comfort Dogs flew from Northbrook, Illinois, to Parkland and attended a candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives on Feb. 14.

The comfort dogs were also used to help victims after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

The Facebook page for the comfort dogs shared photos of the teenagers affected by the shooting spending time cuddling the dogs, as well as some of the teachers that worked in the school.

You can learn more about their journey by visiting their Facebook page.

Anyone who wants to donate to the group’s travel expenses can do so by clicking here.

