Comcast suspends billing for Panhandle customers affected by Hurricane Michael

(WSVN) - Comcast says it will suspend billing for customers in the Florida Panhandle who have been affected by Hurricane Michael.

The company says it is issuing a service credit retroactive to October 10th, when the Category 4 storm made landfall. The credit is for customers in the hardest hit areas, including Panama City and Marianna, but may be expanded to help additional customers.

“Our hearts go out to our customers impacted by the storm and we want to do everything we can to make things even a little easier as they go through this difficult time,” said Regional Senior Vice President Amy Smith.

Comcast also says it is suspending several charges, including late payment and missing equipment fees, and will replace damaged equipment at no charge.

Xfinity Mobile customers will also get a credit to cover the customer’s outstanding account balance for the next three months.

Customers not initially deemed eligible for the service credit can fill out an online form on the company’s weather emergency website to request service suspension or credit for outages.

For more information, visit Comcast’s website.

