Comcast opens free Xfinity WiFi hotspots across Florida as Dorian approaches

(WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian draws closer to the Florida coast, Comcast has opened up thousands of free Xfinity WiFi spots around the nation.

The company announced that they will open their network of almost 200,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Florida to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

“We know it’s critically important for everyone to have a means of communication at their disposal before, during and after a storm with the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian,” said Amy Smith, senior vice president for Comcast’s Florida Region. “By activating our WiFi hotspot network in Florida now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected.”

A map of public Xfinity WiFi hotpost can be found on their website.

Once in range of a hotspot, you just have to select the “xfinitywifi_ForAll” network name in the list of available hotspots. You then have to launch a browser and sign in.

Non-Xfinity users will have to renew their session every two hours. Xfinity customers will be able to sign in, and their log in information will be remembered.

