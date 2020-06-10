Columbus statue at Bayfront vandalized during march in downtown Miami to protest police brutality

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Christopher Columbus at Bayfront Park has been vandalized as protesters marched in downtown Miami to demonstrate against racial inequality Wednesday evening.

Signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the police” could be seen throughout the crowd.

The gathering started at the Freedom Tower in downtown and then proceeded south along Biscayne Boulevard towards the Bayside mall.

Soon after, some in the group used spray paint to deface a statue of Columbus in Bayfront Park.

The statue’s face, chest, and hands were painted read and messages reading “Our streets,” “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd” were spray painted on the statue’s stand.

Police have been called to the scene.

