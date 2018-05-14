Columbus High School Principal says caged tiger at prom was mistake

The principal of Christopher Columbus High School said the school regrets the decision to bring a caged tiger onto the dance floor during the school’s prom.

Video posted to social media shows the feline being wheeled out into the middle of the dance floor. The tiger could be seen pacing back and forth as fire dancers twirled flames feet away from the cage.

The tiger wasn’t the only animal at the prom — a fox, two macaws and a lemur were also present. Caged birds were also used as center pieces.

Many people voiced their displeasure with the animals at the prom, citing animal abuse concerns.

However, some students told 7News they never felt that they were in danger, and they did have a good time.

“Although a tiger may have been a bit extra, it was still a cool event,” said student Raphael Crespo. “I’ve never actually seen a tiger that close. especially in stuff like that. But we were always careful, the tiger didn’t seem to be in distress or anything — it was never forced to perform — so it’s not like the tiger was abused or made to do something it didn’t want to.”

7News spoke with Zoo Miami animal expert Ron Magill about the incident. We will have more on his response, as well as an updated statement from the school at 4 p.m. on 7News.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.