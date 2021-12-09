SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A million dollar moment caused South Florida students to go wild.

A famous businessman behind a remarkable school surprise.

Now he’s giving a priceless lesson to teachers, and he’s hoping the big tip will encourage others to follow in his footsteps.

Thirty years after TV personality Marcus Lemonis graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, he’s back with a big fat present.

All students and all employees were summoned to the football field for a big announcement, but they couldn’t imagine this.

“Today I’ll be providing a $3 million tip,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World.

The kids were like, what did he say?

“Today I’ll be providing a $3 million tip,” repeated Lemonis.

They heard that!

It’s all part of Lemonis’ Great American Tip Off, a nationwide call to tip well to hard working Americans.

The tip includes every person who works at Columbus.

“Whether you’re a teacher or in the maintenance department, every single employee will receive $18,000,” said Lemonis.

But wait, there’s more!

“So, in addition to the $3.1 million, I’m also making a $7 million gift to the high school, so we can fund certain things,” said Lemonis.

All of it coming out of Lemonis’ pocket.

“Honestly, we need to recognize school teachers in America. We have school teachers who are fighting to get their books paid for and all these other things. These folks are working for a minimum amount of money, and so, the fact that this school did what it did for me, for me to give the largest tip in American history, to what I think is the most important service provider in America, that’s really what it boils down to,” said Lemonis.

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a lot of programs we’ve wanted to implement to the school and haven’t been able to do until now. The college counseling will be a huge program,” said Ana Perez-Abreu, CFO of Columbus high school.

And even though Columbus is a private school, Lemonis said they quietly help underprivileged kids.

“Columbus provides a lot more than what people know. It provides opportunity for kids to go to school here for free that can’t afford it. It doesn’t wave the flag, and whether it’s at this school or any other wonderful school in Miami, it’s about providing these kids with opportunity,” said Lemonis.

Marcus is also getting help from some of his famous friends to join the movement to tip big.

He’s made visits across the country to businesses with Amy Schumer, Jason Biggs and Kristen Bell.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.