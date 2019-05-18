Color Run 5K brings rainbow hues to downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - All the colors of the rainbow took over downtown Fort Lauderdale at this year’s Color Run 5K.

Runners dressed in different hues took part in the event at Huizenga Park, Saturday morning.

This year, The Color Run partnered with RumHaven to let runners have a taste of their coconut-flavored rum.

Everyone who ran through RumHaven’s “Color Zone” got free drink samples.

The Color Run is billed as the world’s longest running event series.

