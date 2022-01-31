MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who defied death at sea and was the sole survivor of a capsized boat in a smuggling operation is sharing his story.

“I want to thank everyone for being here, for the support the media has given us and for helping me reunite with my mother,” said Juan Esteban, speaking through a translator.

The lone survivor of a migrant boat crash gave thanks. Dozens of other people would not be so lucky.

Esteban spoke almost a week after he was rescued from an overturned boat off the coast of Fort Pierce.

Officials said 39 people on the boat died after bad weather caused it to flip over.

Now, the Colombian native is out of the hospital and reunited with his mother.

“I’m still standing. My strength is my son, my miracle,” she said.

The boat left from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Esteban said people from the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti and Colombia were all aboard.

He said huge waves caused the boat to capsize and sink.

“After the boat overturned, about 15 people were holding onto the boat, onto parts of the boat, onto parts of the motor. In my case, I was holding onto part of the motor. The night before my rescue was when I got on top, where they found me in the photo, but most of the time, I was below, in the water,” said Esteban.

He said the other migrants tried to hold on as well, but many could not.

His sister, who was also on board with him, did not make it.

“It hurts a lot. Her loss hurts a lot because I used strength I didn’t know I had trying to find her the whole time, the whole time after the boat overturned. I didn’t do anything except look and look, but it was impossible to find her,” said Esteban.

Despite their loss, Esteban’s mother is grateful her son is alive and by her side.

“With faith and hope, that was what helped my son get out of that great tragedy,” said Esteban’s mother.

