Colombian man extradited to U.S. for human smuggling charges

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Colombian-native has been extradited from his home country to face human smuggling charges in the United States.

Homeland Security escorted Jhoan Asprilla off a plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Thursday — after being extradited from Bogota.

Investigators said Asprilla is connected to the rapes and torture of two Cuban nationals.

This is the first case the U.S. is extraditing a person from Colombia for human smuggling.

Asprilla is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.