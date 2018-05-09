Collision between vehicle, Tri-Rail train blocks traffic in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision between a white pickup truck and a Tri-Rail train have blocked traffic in Opa-locka, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Opa-locka Police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ali Baba Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard.

Westbound Opa-locka boulevard is now blocked at Ali Baba Avenue, while eastbound lanes remain open.

No injuries have been reported.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes while officials investigate in the area.

