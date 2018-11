MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials say it is now safe to swim on a part of Miami Beach again.

The Department of Health has lifted the no-swim advisory at Collins Park, located along 21st Street.

Water samples have now come back at acceptable levels, after officials warned of high levels of bacteria last Friday.

