Colleges could be informed if students get arrested in Miami Beach during spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers who end up getting arrested in Miami Beach could also potentially end up getting in trouble with their college.

7News sources uncovered the controversial new development regarding the Miami Beach Police Department’s procedures, Wednesday.

A new Miami Beach Police internal memo suggests a student’s college will be documented in the arrest report.

The memo states in part that “when making an arrest, inquire if the arrestee is a student and what school they attend.”

It additionally mentions that “‘Student’ should be place under the ‘Occupation’ section of the arrest affidavit,” while “the name of the school should be placed under the ‘School or Business Address’ section.”

The memo goes on to say, “Supervisors, please ensure this is completed prior to approving the arrest affidavit.”

7News sources said the reasoning behind the documentation is so that colleges can then be informed if a student was arrested.

Miami Beach Police confirmed the information after 7News reached out, adding that Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates sent hundreds of letters to universities across the country explaining what they were planning back in December.

Oates additionally wrote that a follow-up letter would be sent to the colleges if a student was arrested.

Several people on Ocean Drive negatively reacted to the news, Wednesday night.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said one spring breaker.

“Kind of not their business, I guess, if it’s not on their campus. What are they going to do with that information, anyway?” said another spring breaker.

Some even said this violated their civil liberties.

“If you’re not at the institution, that has nothing to do with the institution, what you have going on in your personal life,” said one student.

“They’re snitching on us, in a sense. Reports to our schools, that could be detrimental to our school life because they could kick us out of school,” said another student.

7News reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union but have not received a response.

