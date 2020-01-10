College: Student injured following ‘incident’ with alligator in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A college student was injured following an encounter with an alligator in the Everglades, according to the school.

A spokesperson for SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton, New York said a student in its Ecology of the Everglades class suffered minor injuries, Friday.

“A student in SUNY Broome’s Ecology of the Everglades class sustained a minor, superficial injury following an incident with an alligator at the park,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The student was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is expected to fully recover, college officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene in the Everglades where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics could be seen treating a woman outside an ambulance.

