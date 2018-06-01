Collapsed crane partially removed from Lauderhill home, efforts continue

Although crews have successfully removed a portion of a collapsed crane from two homes in Lauderhill, efforts continue to remove the rest, Friday.

The house that received the most damage, Thursday afternoon, is now crane free, but according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the structure is a total loss.

“The one house is a complete loss,” said Lauderhill Assistant FIre Chief Jeff Levy. “There’s no way they’re going to be able to live in it for quite some time and quite honestly, it’ll probably be demolished.”

A family of six lives inside the home, and they are currently being put up in a hotel by the crane company.

However, as crews work to remove the rest of the machine, nearby residents are becoming frustrated with the removal efforts.

“It’s a little annoying. You can’t get out of your car and stuff. It’s just sucks. I mean two small kids and no water kind of really sucks,” said resident Brianna Benson, referring to damage to a water main from the crane collapse that has affected her house and others in the area.

Benson said her water has been disconnected while crews work to repair the damage. However, she said, officials estimate her water will be restored at some point Friday.

A larger crane is expected to arrive Friday afternoon to tip the machine over and remove it from the neighborhood.

After the crane is removed, the Lauderhill Utility crew will work on restoring water to the 11 homes currently without it.

