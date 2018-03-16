Collapsed bridge near FIU causes traffic concerns

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University, Thursday, and it could cause traffic problems in the area for weeks or longer.

Officials have shut down a section of Eighth Street in Southwest Miami-Dade indefinitely.

“Please assist us by avoiding the area of Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 117th Avenue indefinitely as this process goes on,” said Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Chris Dellapietra.

Police were seen turning drivers away from the area near the collapsed bridge, Thursday night.

“To go around in different areas, just to look for another way to get to where we’re trying to go,” said FIU student Vanessa Morales.

“I’m probably gonna lose at least 30, 40 minutes in the morning,” said Lazaro Garcia, who lives near the collapsed bridge.

Parents and students in the area expressed concern about their morning commutes.

“The way I take my son to school is this way and then I jump on the turnpike. Now I gotta go all around, so it’s gonna be very, very, very hectic in the morning,” said Garcia. “I gotta wake up earlier, you know, wake him up earlier. Kids don’t like to wake up so early in the morning, so I think it’s gonna be bad.”

“I go to school in the other side,” said FIU student Stephanie Arguello, “and now it’s just gonna cause more traffic. I’m gonna be late to school, I’m gonna be late to work, too.”

“It’s annoying, but at the same time, we have to focus on the victims and making them feel better and just giving them the resources that they need,” said Morales.

Despite the traffic, the 2018 Youth Fair will still take place a few blocks away from the scene of the collapsed bridge. The fair has advised drivers to take alternate routes, like using Bird Road and Coral Way.

