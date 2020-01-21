Cold front brings down iguanas from trees across South Florida

(WSVN) - Just as forecasters predicted, temperatures were not the only thing falling with the cold front on Wednesday.

Along with a front that plunged temperatures into the 30s and 40s across the state, the National Weather Service also warned South Floridians to look out for falling iguanas.

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

“Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” the NWS said in a tweet.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the NWS added.

The iguanas will typically perk back up once the temperature rises again.

7News cameras captured a large dormant iguana on a sidewalk along 106th Terrace and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday morning.

In Hollywood, a stunned iguana could be seen slowly starting to move again as the afternoon sun warms it up.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed countless immobile iguanas in different cities.

Some users were even brave enough to pick them up and hold them in their arms.

One person even covered up an iguana in a blanket and gave it a hat.

“Not too cold yet, so he’s still doing all right,” said Blake Wilkinson, an iguana trapper. “He’s a little stiff. Definitely, there were residents waking up to them next to their pool or kind of falling on the ground stiff.”

Video captured an iguana flipping over from laying on its back and moving normal once again.

Those iguanas you see everywhere will eventually wake up and scurry off. Here’s one outside our Broward Bureau doing just that: pic.twitter.com/UKV6BtWuhU — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) January 22, 2020

If temperatures stay below 45 degrees for over eight hours, however, the iguanas may not survive.

“If you do happen to come across one, if it’s frozen, normally we’ve seen they’re not actually dead. It may take a couple nights like this for them to die,” said Wilkinson.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty laws. They can be humanely killed on private property year-round with landowner permission.

