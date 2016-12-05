‘Coin Crusader’ leaves valuable gold coins in Salvation Army kettle

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An anonymous donor has left valuable gold peso coins in a Salvation Army kettle for the third straight year.

The donor left two 50 peso gold coins, worth about $1,400 each, in a Salvation Army kettle outside of a Pompano Beach Wal-Mart, Friday.

“The Coin Crusader has struck,” said Major Keith Biggers of the Salvation Army.

Last year, the donor left five coins, and two years ago they left three coins for the charity’s holiday drive.

“The person is always anonymous,” Biggers said. “Wraps it in a dollar bill, puts it in and makes no big deal about it.”

The donations will help pay for a myriad of Salvation Army programs.

“We have over 2,000 children that we will be giving toys and clothing to, as well as the family food, for the Christmas holidays,” Biggers said.

As for why the donor keeps giving, Biggers offered a few theories.

“Somehow, maybe this individual had some run-in with the Salvation Army, whether a family member, or Salvation Army touched his or her family or friend’s family in some positive way, that he just admires the work of the Salvation Army and the good that we’re able to do because of the generosity of the community,” Biggers said.

This year, the Salvation Army is trying to raise $200,000. They are a little behind their numbers from last year. If you are interested in giving to the Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

