CocoWalk to undergo redevelopment

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A hotspot destination in Coconut Grove will soon be undergoing redevelopment for a major makeover.

A ceremonial demolition party was held Wednesday at CocoWalk, located at 3015 Grand Ave., where people celebrating the new beginning hammered away at the walls.

Construction crews closed off the eastern section of the popular spot to make way for brand-new spaces that will bring more excitement to the shopping center.

The redevelopment project, led by Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and the Comras Company, will feature an open-air plaza filled with restaurants and dozens of stores.

The plaza will also include a five-story office building.

The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

