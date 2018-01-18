Coconut Grove Art Festival unveils 2018 poster

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Coconut Grove Art Festival released this year’s poster, Thursday.

Coconut Grove teased their 55th arts festival by unveiling the 2018 poster.

According to the artist, the woman in the poster represents the wind.

Boats and ocean surround her, but that’s not the most beautiful part of the piece.

“What’s really beautiful is the name. The name is ‘Wind of Change.’ It’s time to change,” said artist Hector Prado. “Women are changing the world, and I want to honor them, you know, because they’re doing something special in this world right now, especially this year. And that’s why I tried to put the beauty in this canvas.”

The festival begins Feb. 17 through 19.

