Coconut Grove apartment building evacuated after reported gas leak

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have evacuated a Coconut Grove apartment building after reports of a gas leak.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 27th Avenue near 30th Street, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, they initially evacuated an entire apartment building before expanding their perimeter to include a daycare center.

“The product will essentially be burned off in a safe manner,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said. “Because of that, we are expanding our perimeter, expanding the evacuation distance, so that we can ensure that not only our firefighters, our third-party contractor that’s here but also our residents are as safe as possible.”

The building’s property manager said a tank full of propane was buried about 30 years ago and had just found out about it.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where crews could be seen burning off the gas inside the buried tank using a tube. Flames could be seen coming from a burn-off tube that has a gas line attached to the underground gas tank. The tank’s size is unknown.

“We called 911,” a witness said. “Things got on a roll, and luckily, everyone got out, and everybody’s pets got out.”

The buried tank could be seen underneath a cover between two neighboring buildings.

Zahralban said the biggest danger surrounding the gas leak is the lack of known stability of the underground tank, which was left unmanaged. He added that liquid propane transfers from a liquid to a vapor nearly 270 times, which means there could be a much larger presence of gas propane.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have shut down Southwest 27th Avenue from Bird Road to Tigertail Avenue. Authorities also shut down Shipping Avenue from Center Street to 27th Avenue. Officials expect the road closures to last at least another three hours.

“Well, we’ve been out here since 8 o’clock in the morning and look what time it is now,” the witness said. “Like I said, this is a long run. We don’t know how long this is gonna keep on going.”

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

