COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a previously missing woman from Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police said 21-year-old Yanique Mauge left her house to walk to Broward College on Wednesday. She was safely found just after noon, Thursday, and has returned home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.