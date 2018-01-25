Coconut Creek woman goes missing after walking to Broward College

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Coconut Creek after she walked to a local college.

Coconut Creek Police said 21-year-old Yanique Mauge left her house to walk to Broward College on Wednesday. Police believe she is of diminished capacity but able to walk to school on her own.

Mauge was last seen wearing a turquoise hooded jacked and black, faded jeans.

Police do not know if Mauge made it to Broward College and have reached out to family and friends, who have been unsuccessful in locating her.

If you have seen Mauge, please contact Coconut Creek Police Detective Obed Saldana at (954) 956-1577

