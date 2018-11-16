Coconut Creek student captured on video hitting classmate speaks out after arrest

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of starting a fight in a classroom at her Coconut Creek school has been arrested after the video of the altercation circulated on social media.

Cellphone video taken on Nov. 9 shows sophomore Briana Figueroa pummeling another girl at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

In the video, a student could be seen slamming a classmate’s head into a desk as other students take video and as a teacher off camera is said to have called for help.

Parents at the school were stunned when they saw the video that has been all over social media.

“That really agitates me,” said a parent.

One student told 7News that the fight was the talk of the school

“It was all over the place because everybody was talking about,” the student said.

Figueroa was arrested on Thursday for misdemeanor battery, but she said her rage showed in the video did not come out of no where.

“They called me ugly, a fat [expletive], they said that they wanted to jump me,” Figueroa said.

The 15-year-old who fractured her hand punching her classmate said she’s been repeatedly bullied by the girl in the video, as well as other classmates. Figueroa said she’s endured verbal abuse and threats that go back when they were in middle school together.

“I felt bad that I hurt her because I didn’t mean to hurt her, I just snapped,” Figueroa said.

Now Figueroa is facing juvenile charges. She’s been withdrawn from the school, but said she’s still being targeted by the same bullies.

“Threatening me and my brother that they’re gonna jump me still,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa and her 17-year-old brother were pulled from Monarch High School following the fight by their mother, who said her kids are now being threatened on social media.

“I don’t think that any parent should have to watch their daughter get hit like that or beaten like that,” Figueroa’s mother said, “and I sincerely apologize to that family.”

7News was unable to reach the victim or her family.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement reading in part, “Officer immediately responded to the classroom to intervene, after being notified of the incident. School leadership and staff are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation. In addition, school disciplinary measures are in accordance with the code book for student conduct.”

According to Coconut Creek Police, Figueroa was charged with a misdemeanor battery — not felony battery — because there was no bodily harm committed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.