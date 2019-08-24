Coconut Creek shooting leaves two dead, two injured

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Coconut Creek shooting that left two dead and one injured, as well as an injured police officer.

The shooting took place in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive, Saturday morning.

Officials said two people died on the scene.

A third person was injured and taken to hospital.

An officer was also injured and treated at the hospital.

The condition of those injured remains unknown.

The suspect is in police custody.

