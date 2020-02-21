Coconut Creek residents fear for their safety after coyote spotted in backyard

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Coconut Creek residents are fearing for their safety, the safety of their children and their pets after a coyote was spotted in the backyard of a neighbor’s home.

Fred Gordon, who has lived in his home in the Regency Lakes Community for almost 20 years, said it is the first time he has seen a coyote in the neighborhood.

“To see a coyote walk up in your backyard is pretty amazing,” Gordon said. “In a residential neighborhood, can you believe we have to be careful of that?”

Gordon’s wife spotted the animal in their backyard and recorded it with her cellphone, Thursday afternoon. They hope sharing the video will help notify neighbors about the animal in the neighborhood.

“We have families that walk throughout the community with their small children and pets,” Gordon said.

Gordon said he and his wife plan on keeping a close eye on Zoey, their small dog.

“If she’s got to go, we’re going to be out in the yard with her,” he said.

Resident Swaraj Datta, who has two young children, said he did not know about the coyote until 7News knocked on his door.

“It’s very scary to know that we have these kind of animals roaming around the neighborhood,” Datta said. “We have to be very, very careful. It’s not only for my kids, but every parent should be very careful about their kids.”

Residents hope the animal will be relocated soon, but for now, they said they will remain vigilant.

“I’m very concerned about the pets in the area and the people, too,” a neighbor said.

Gordon said he has reached out to some community leaders, and he hopes they are the ones planning to have the animal relocated.

