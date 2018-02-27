Coconut Creek officer who arrested Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect honored

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Broward County honored the South Florida police officer credited with taking a suspected school shooter into custody about an hour after 17 people were gunned down at a nearby high school.

The Broward County Commission declared Tuesday as Officer Michael Leonard Appreciation Day. The commission also honored Leonard’s employer, the Coconut Creek Police Department, during the meeting, noting that 30 officers from the agency responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“It is thanks to Officer Leonard’s quick thinking and immediate action that a dangerous individual was taken off the streets before any more harm could be done to the community. Citizens of Broward County owe him a sincere debt of gratitude for his service,” one commissioner said.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Mike Leonard is the officer who found accused #StonemanDouglas shooter Nikolas Cruz and arrested him @wsvn #Hero pic.twitter.com/xHFMSxPKAl — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) February 27, 2018

Leonard and police Chief Albert “Butch” Arenal received the honor during a commission meeting. Leonard told commissioners it wasn’t about him.

“I just want to make it clear that it’s not about me, it’s about my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, fire rescue, first responders. We all had a role that day,” he said. “I’m honored to be a part of this, I’m honored to wear the badge.”

He told news outlets he spotted 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walking in a neighborhood some 2 miles from the school. He recognized the suspect from police radio traffic and said Cruz offered no resistance when stopped.

“When you come against evil like that and you have children at home that are about that age, it hits very close to my heart,” an emotional Officer Leonard said after the meeting. “It was difficult, but I’m so honored that I was able to do my part and take this killer into custody.”

