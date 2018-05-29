Coconut Creek officer suspended for comment about school massacre survivor

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coconut Creek Police Department has suspended a veteran police K9 officer days after a since-deleted Facebook comment about Friday’s “die-in” protest at a Coral Springs Publix supermarket sparked outrage.

Coral Springs Police Officer Brian Valenti is in hot water over a remark he made over Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg.

The 23-year police veteran was responding to the protest Hogg organized, where the teen outlined 17 bodies in the store’s parking lot before activists laid on the floor inside. They were demanding Publix to stop donating to the political campaigns of candidates who support the National Rifle Association.

Under a photo of Hogg, Valenti, 45, responded on Facebook, “Hope some old lady looses [sic] control of her car in that lot. Jus sayin……..”

Hogg spoke with 7News about the controversy on Tuesday afternoon.

“Police officers are supposed to be the people who protect and serve our community, not hate and perpetrate violence like he was advocating for on there,” said Hogg. “That’s just disgusting.”

The young activist added that Valenti’s post showed a lack of understanding of what participants at the “die-in” were trying to accomplish.

“I think people like him that comment those things don’t understand what we’re trying to advocate for here: sensible gun legislation,” said Hogg. “I’m not anti-gun. I’m not trying to take your guns away.”

People who reacted to Valenti’s post on social media expressed their shock and anger.

Twitter user @Unpersuaded112 addressed the police department’s Twitter account. He wrote, “Have you fired Brian Valenti yet? I pay taxes in Broward County, I think this scumbag should NOT be enforcing our laws.”

Twitter user @TomDangora also called for Valenti’s termination. He wrote, “This is outrageous! As an officer if the law wishing violence on a child who survived a horrific violent event, Coconut Creek needs to FIRE Brian Valenti. He is a disgrace to the uniform!”

“In our society, we do need a rule of justice, and one that definitely applies to everybody, including police officers,” said Hogg. “I think he should publicly apologize on Twitter and release a video showing that saying these things doesn’t get us anywhere.”

Coconut Creek Police Chief Butch Arenal said Valenti has expressed remorse over his comment. “He’s extremely remorseful about it. This is a man who has spent 23 years working for the city and with a very good work record here,” he said. “His mistakes were inappropriate, they were not professional. He acknowledges that. This is one person who had a lapse in judgment. He made an error, he made a mistake, and we have fixed that error.”

Arenal said Valenti has been suspended for five days without pay. “It is not a light penalty. It’s a serious penalty,” he said.

Officials said that if Valenti wants to keep his job, he will have to undergo sensitivity training. Other city workers will also have to undergo the same training.

Arenal said Valenti wants to apologize to Hogg and his family, and the law enforcer will be doing so in the next few days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.