Coconut Creek man claiming to be victim of hate crime, arrested

A man who said he was the victim of a hate crime in Coconut Creek was arrested over the weekend.

According to police, Benjamin Siegel ran over his neighbor’s brother and then spit on an officer after he was arrested.

Siegel is now facing charges for aggravated battery and battery on an officer.

Last week Siegel said he woke up to his car vandalized by spray paint and racial slurs. He told 7 News, he believes his neighbor is behind the crime.

Related: Hateful messages sprayed-painted on Coconut Creek home, car

Police say Siegel and his neighbor have been feuding for a long time. They are still investigating what happened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.