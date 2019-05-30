Coconut Creek High seniors walk to elementary school to inspire young students

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Graduating Coconut Creek High School seniors received high-fives, hugs and loads of applause from younger students when they walked to Coconut Creek Elementary.

The cheering elementary students were all allowed to leave class for the event, Thursday.

Escorted by Coconut Creek motorcycle police officers, the seniors hope the visit will inspire the children to stay in school and follow their dreams.

