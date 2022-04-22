COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School was placed on lockdown after an officer received a report of a possible gunman on campus.

7Skyforce hovered over the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave. in Coconut Creek, and captured a large police presence at the scene, Friday afternoon.

A school resource officer received a tip that someone brought a gun to the school.

The person who was said to be armed is now in police custody and has been identified.

A weapon was not found on the suspect or the campus, after police searched the area.

The school was on a code red lockdown and there were no reported injuries.

Parents gathered outside the campus to pick up their children and were worried due to the lack of information that was given about the situation.

“My daughter and my son are both in there,” said Desi Santiago. “My daughter is texting me saying she’s scared, and she doesn’t want to come back to school. What do we do? What do we do as parents?”

Some students were directed to the community center south of the school for pick-up.

A photo was provided to 7News to give an idea of what was going on inside the campus.

Students told 7News that they had to stay on campus hours after dismissal, which was around 1:35 p.m. Many hunkered down in their classrooms. 7News was also told they needed to remain quiet and tuck away as far as possible in the back of the classroom, as for what students called “safe zones.”

Lights needed to remain off and only when an officer knocked on the door, checked the classroom, made sure it was clear was when students were released from the building.

“I cried for about five times, I kid you not, in a corner,” said a student with glasses. “It was freaky, it was scary. We were seeing people posting videos and about what happened, about SWAT teams here. You see the police with the guns and all that, you know, it’s scary.”

A search is still being conducted at the school.

