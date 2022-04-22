COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School was placed on lockdown after an officer received a report of a possible gunman on campus.

7Skyforce hovered over the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave. in Coconut Creek, and captured a large police presence at the scene, Friday afternoon.

A school resource officer received a tip that someone brought a gun to the school.

The person who was said to be armed is now in police custody and has been identified.

A weapon was not found on the suspect or the campus, after police searched the area.

The school was on a code red lockdown and there were no reported injuries.

Parents gathered outside the campus to pick up their children and were worried due to the lack of information that was given about the situation.

“My daughter and my son are both in there,” said Desi Santiago. “My daughter is texting me saying she’s scared, and she doesn’t want to come back to school. What do we do? What do we do as parents?”

Some students were directed to the community center south of the school for pick-up.

As of 4 p.m., students were still being evacuated from the school, and it remains an active investigation.

