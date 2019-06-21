Coconut Creek firefighters rescue ducklings from drain

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Firefighters came to the rescue of some ducklings stuck in a drain.

Their mother watched, as crews went to work, Thursday morning.

The ducklings were said to be following their mother near the intersection of Johnson Road and Lyons Road when five of them fell into a storm drain.

A witness captured a picture of the mother waiting patiently next to the drain as firefighters retrieved her babies from inside.

Hours later, the family was reunited and all walked away together again.

