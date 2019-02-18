Coconut Creek community helps raise $85K in ‘Relay For Life’ event

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in one South Florida community gathered together to help fight for a cure for cancer.

The Relay For Life fundraising event took place at Coconut Creek’s Wynmoor village over the weekend.

Residents and many others walked to raise money in honor of those touched by cancer.

Participants get excited each year for the event they hope will bring change.

“We actually look forward during a Relay For Life,” Wynmoor President Jackie Railey said.

The three-day event raised over $85,000.

