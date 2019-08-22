Coast Guard will suspend search for firefighters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Guard officials say they plan to suspend the search for two missing firefighters who disappeared after leaving a Florida port on a fishing trip last week.

Capt. Mark Vlaun said the search for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter Brian McCluney and Justin Walker of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia will be suspended Thursday night.

Vlaun says they’ve reached a point where computer models analyzing the areas that already have been searched show there’s no reasonable chance further searching will result in success.

The Coast Guard and scores of volunteers began looking for the firefighters last Saturday, a day after they were supposed to have returned to Cape Canaveral.

Interim Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers says family members are heartbroken by the news.

