Coast Guard to offload $62M worth of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is preparing to offload more than 17,000 pounds of drugs at Port Everglades.

USCG will use its Cutter Bear vessel to haul the $62 million worth of marijuana and cocaine back to the port, Thursday morning.

The @USCG crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bear will offload more than 14,000 lbs of marijuana and 3,600 lbs of cocaine all seized from drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean today at Port Everglades, FL. More info avail here: https://t.co/1oPTesqfSo pic.twitter.com/7ll3CnHTP1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 18, 2019

Officials said the drugs were part of five separate seizures off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

“I could not be prouder of this crew’s accomplishments, and of the entire inter-agency and allied team that continue to stand the watch in an effort to stem the efforts of smugglers that seek to destabilize the Western hemisphere while they line their pockets,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Bear. “It is through successful interdictions, such as the ones we are offloading today, that impact these criminal organizations, regardless of the product they are smuggling.”

In total, 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,600 pounds of cocaine were seized.

