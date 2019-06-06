Coast Guard to offload 26K pounds of cocaine, 1.5K pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive drug haul is set to be offloaded at the Port Everglades.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton crew is set to bring in 26,000 pounds of cocaine, Thursday morning.

The drugs were seized in international waters in the pacific, off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

1,500 pounds of marijuana were also taken during the operation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.