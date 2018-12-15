MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, crews ended their search for 26-year-old Thomas McElhany at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said McElhany went overboard just south of Islamorada while on board the Carnival Victory. The ship turned around and docked at PortMiami after the captain announced the man was missing.

Carnival officials believe this was an intentional act.

In a news release, Coast Guard Cmdr. David Aldous said, “I have been in contact with members of Mr. McElhany’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them.”

Officials said crews searched for about 32 hours, covering 2,086 square miles.

