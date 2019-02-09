MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a second person who was on board a cargo plane that crashed off Miami.

The Coast Guard said Saturday they suspended the search for the missing pilot after 21 hours and covering more than 300 square miles.

The Coast Guard rescued one survivor Friday shortly after the Convair C-131 crashed about 15 miles off the Haulover Inlet on a flight from the Bahamas. The identities of the rescued man and the missing person have not been released.

The Convair was a twin-engine propeller plane manufactured in 1955.

