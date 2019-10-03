Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver near Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard’s search for a diver who went missing near Deerfield Beach has been suspended.

A 55-year-old man was diving with a group nearly half a mile away from shore on Sunday.

Members of the group noticed he did not resurface and contacted authorities.

USCG crews were unable to locate the missing man and suspended the 68-hour search on Wednesday night.

