Coast Guard stops suspicious charter near Fort Lauderdale, violations found

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a catamaran near Fort Lauderdale on suspicion of conducting an illegal charter.

Officials said there were seven passengers aboard the Shared Adventure when it was stopped, Sunday.

Upon boarding the 47-foot vessel, officials said, crews found several violations.

The operators of illegal charters can face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

