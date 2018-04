KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants were stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard stopped 29 Cubans in the Florida Straits over the weekend as they attempted to make it to the U.S.

All were repatriated except for one.

That person was brought to Miami-Dade on an outstanding grand theft auto charge.

