Coast Guard stops 2 illegal charter operations near Miami

U.S. Coast Guard crews put a stop to two illegal charter operations near Miami.

A Coast Guard official from the Miami Beach Station boarded a 24-foot pontoon boat near Watson Island on Friday.

Officials said they discovered several safety violations on the vessel.

On Saturday, a Coast Guard crew ended the voyage of a 32-foot pleasure craft along the Miami River for similar violations.

There were 11 passengers on board the pleasure craft.

