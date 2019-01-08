Coast Guard seizes 7 kilos of cocaine off coast of Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An illegal drug shipment was stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Seven kilos of cocaine were seized from a fishing boat off the coast of Dania Beach, Tuesday.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations helped interdict the boat carrying a suspected smuggler and two migrants.

Everyone on board the boat was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.