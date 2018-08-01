Coast Guard seizes 5 tons of cocaine

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard retrieved more than five tons of cocaine at sea in the Atlantic.

The Coast Guard unloaded the cocaine at Port Everglades on Wednesday,

The massive haul was seized over the past couple months from five suspected smuggling vessels and two floating bale fields. It was found in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

Cmdr. Eric Helgen, the executive officer of USCGC Hamilton, gave credit to the crew.

“The time away from their family and the time spent on the seas, this is the finish line,” Helgen said. “This is why many of them join the Coast Guard and why they do what they do.”

Numerous U.S. agencies, along with the cooperation of several Central and South American countries also played a role in trying to stop the drugs.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.