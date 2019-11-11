Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - United States Coast Guard crews are currently searching for two missing boaters near Key Largo.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene on Monday afternoon where USCG officials could be seen approaching an overturned vessel.

Coast Guard officials were first made aware of the missing boaters at around 4 p.m. Sunday when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported three people were on board a potentially overdue 23-foot Blue Proline vessel that departed from Caribbean Club on Thursday.

USCG crews in Miami said a good Samaritan stated they recovered one person in the water near Biscayne Bay at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

The man was transferred to a City of Miami Fire Boat and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials confirmed the victim was one of the three boaters missing from the Key Largo area.

The victim said he and the other boaters encountered a storm on Friday that capsized their vessel.

He told USCG officials he swam for help while the other two victims stayed with the boat with their life vests on.

